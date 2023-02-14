Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.02.2023

32,26032,29012:44
14.02.2023
Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Team

Valmet Oyj's press release February 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesa Simola, Area President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) at Valmet, has decided to continue his career outside the company. Vesa Simola will continue to be an active member of Valmet's Executive Team and lead the company's EMEA Area until his successor is chosen.

"Vesa Simola has led the business of the EMEA Area creditably since 2015. The Area is our company's largest market, and under Vesa's leadership, our operations have developed well in many respects. I thank Vesa for his contribution during these years as a member of our Executive Team and for his commitment to continue in the position until his successor is found. At the same time, I wish Vesa all the best in the next phase of his career," says President and CEO Pasi Laine.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Communications, marketing and sustainability, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-team-301746210.html

