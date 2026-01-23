Aspo Plc: Change in Aspo's Group Executive Team

Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 23 January, 2026 at 9.30 EET

Change in Aspo's Group Executive Team

Aspo announced in November 2025 that it will continue to evaluate the strategic alternatives for the company, with the main alternatives including a possible partial demerger of Aspo or a divestment of ESL Shipping. Aspo's Executive Team changes as it has been agreed with Mikko Pasanen that he will leave his position as the Managing Director of Telko.

The CEO of Aspo Rolf Jansson has been appointed as Managing Director of Telko as of 23 January, 2026.

"With the lead of Mikko Pasanen, Telko has grown in western markets both organically as well as via acquisitions. I want to thank Mikko for his significant contribution and wish him all the best with his future endeavors. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on serving our key partners, further developing Telko's investment story and financial performance and evaluating the integration of Telko's and Aspo's operations. Telko has excellent prerequisites to develop into an independent and growth-driven listed company," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.

The change has no impact on Aspo's financial reporting.





