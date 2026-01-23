Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:02
7,320 Euro
+1,95 % +0,140
Aspo Plc: Change in Aspo's Group Executive Team

Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 23 January, 2026 at 9.30 EET

Change in Aspo's Group Executive Team

Aspo announced in November 2025 that it will continue to evaluate the strategic alternatives for the company, with the main alternatives including a possible partial demerger of Aspo or a divestment of ESL Shipping. Aspo's Executive Team changes as it has been agreed with Mikko Pasanen that he will leave his position as the Managing Director of Telko.

The CEO of Aspo Rolf Jansson has been appointed as Managing Director of Telko as of 23 January, 2026.

"With the lead of Mikko Pasanen, Telko has grown in western markets both organically as well as via acquisitions. I want to thank Mikko for his significant contribution and wish him all the best with his future endeavors. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on serving our key partners, further developing Telko's investment story and financial performance and evaluating the integration of Telko's and Aspo's operations. Telko has excellent prerequisites to develop into an independent and growth-driven listed company," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.

The change has no impact on Aspo's financial reporting.

Aspo Plc

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact: Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 19 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation


