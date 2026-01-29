Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:16
7,460 Euro
+1,08 % +0,080
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 11:34 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo has completed repurchasing its own shares

Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 29 January, 2026 at 12.30 EET

Aspo has completed repurchasing its own shares

Aspo Plc has completed repurchasing its own shares, of which the company disclosed a stock exchange release on 3 November, 2025. During the period of 4 November, 2025 to 29 January, 2026, Aspo repurchased a total of 130,000 own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.41 per cent of the total shares in the company. The shares were purchased at an average price of approximately EUR 6.78.

The repurchased shares are to be used for pay-outs under the share-based incentive plans of Aspo Plc.

The repurchasing of own shares reduced Aspo's equity by approximately EUR 881,000. As a result of the repurchases, Aspo holds a total of 127,162 own shares.

The shares?were repurchased?otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki?at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase, using the unrestricted equity of the company.

Aspo Plc

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971,?erkka.repo@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 19 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.