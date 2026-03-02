Aspo Plc Investor news 2 March 2026 at 14.00 EET

Aspo completes the divestment of Leipurin to Lantmännen

Aspo has completed the previously announced divestment of Leipurin to Lantmännen at an enterprise value of EUR 63 million. The transaction has received all required regulatory approvals and closing took place today, 2 March 2026.

"My warm thanks to the entire personnel of Leipurin for their commitment and cooperation throughout the years. We wish you all the best in the next chapter of your journey as part of Lantmännen. Leipurin's transformation over the past years has been remarkable. For Aspo, this divestment creates a good platform to continue Telko's growth via acquisitions," says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.

The cash consideration payable at closing was EUR 62 million. A one-off sales gain of EUR 15 million will be reported as an item affecting comparability in the Aspo's Interim Report for January-March 2026. The transaction was completed as a sale of shares and it covered all the companies in the Leipurin business.

Aspo has reported Leipurin as a discontinued operation as of the third quarter of 2025. The divestment has no impact on Aspo's guidance for 2026. Leipurin employees are now part of Lantmännen.

More information in the stock exchange release published 15 August 2025

For further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.