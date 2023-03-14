Anzeige
14.03.2023
Velasea, LLC: Velasea, a leading OEM system builder, has opened international offices in Dubai Internet City. The expansion will be led by Fredy Issa.

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velasea, a leading OEM system builder, has opened its first international offices.

The offices of Velasea Mideast, located in Dubai Internet City, will provide service to customers in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

Velasea's international expansion is being led by Regional Director Fredy Issa, who previously spent 20 years managing international sales teams for GE and Dell.

"I'm looking forward to an amazing journey and collaboration with customers throughout the META region," said Mr. Issa.

"Velasea offers innovative OEM solutions and elite customer service," Mr. Issa explained. "There's tremendous opportunity to engage with technology partners and system integrators across the world to provide OEM solutions for surveillance and other IoT needs."

As Velasea builds its international team, the company has also hired regional sales managers for South Africa and the Mideast.

"Our expansion into the META region marks a milestone in the growth of Velasea, as we introduce our world-class products to new audiences," said Tom Larson, President of Velasea. "We welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with technology partners and system integrators, as we have done with exceptional success in the United States."

For more information on Velasea's launch in the META region, visit https://www.velasea.com

About Velasea

Velasea is a full-service OEM system builder that handles complex integrations for physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI), on behalf of technology partners and system integrators. From ultra-compact to hyper-converged configurations, Velasea provides solutions for emerging technology in multiple environments.Related Links
http://www.velasea.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/velasea-a-leading-oem-system-builder-has-opened-international-offices-in-dubai-internet-city-the-expansion-will-be-led-by-fredy-issa-301769177.html

