The company has opened a new office in Madrid, located on Calle Velázquez, reinforcing its presence and connection with the European market.

CLERHP, a Spanish group specializing in engineering, architecture, and construction development, has participated in the International Tourism Trade Fair of Madrid (FITUR), one of the world's leading international industry events, where it presented Larimar City Resort, the new city currently under development in the Dominican Republic.

Pedro Romero and Juan Andrés Romero, company executives.

Located in the Americas tourism pavilion, the Larimar City Resort stand stood out for its strong focus on technology and innovation, as well as for the high level of visitor traffic, becoming a key meeting point for professionals, investors, and specialized audiences. CLERHP's participation at FITUR generated significant international media exposure, further positioning Larimar City Resort on the global stage.

Within this context, the company announced the opening of a new office in the Spanish capital with the launch of Larimar City Resort's Madrid office, located at Calle Velázquez 12, one of the city's main business and commercial districts. This new location strengthens the group's international strategy and reinforces its connection with the European market.

Commitment to the Dominican Republic and International Expansion

Through its participation at FITUR, CLERHP reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Dominican Republic. The publicly listed company highlighted to various media outlets the international nature of its shareholder base, which includes investors from Bolivia, Panama, the United States, and Spain. "The opening of our new Madrid office during FITUR reinforces our commitment to connecting Larimar City Resort with the international market and with investors seeking solid, well-planned projects with a long-term vision," said Juan Andrés Romero, President of CLERHP.

International Developers in Larimar City Resort By Borja Investment

As part of the group's investor-oriented development as a service model, CLERHP was joined at its official FITUR stand by By Borja Investment, the company responsible for the development and promotion of Kairos Golf Residences within Larimar City Resort. By Borja Investment's participation strengthened the project's international positioning at both commercial and institutional levels.

