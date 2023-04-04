Royal Dsm: Dsm And Firmenich Have Obtained All Competition Clearances

ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ENDS ON 17 APRIL 2023 AT 17:40 CEST

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, HEERLEN, Netherlands and GENEVA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM and Firmenich jointly announce that they have obtained competition clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on 3 April 2023.1 DSM and Firmenich now have competition clearance in all required jurisdictions, as a result of which the Transaction Condition relating to the competition clearances has now been satisfied.





Acceptance period

In accordance with the exemption (ontheffing) granted by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on 30 March 2023 and as set out in our joint press release of 31 March 2023, the extended acceptance period will expire on 17 April 2023 at 17:40 CEST. Certain intermediaries may set an earlier deadline in order to be able to timely communicate the tender to the exchange agent. For more information, please see the paragraph 'Indicative timetable' below and section 14.9 of the Offering Circular.

The DSM Boards unanimously reiterate the recommendation to the DSM Shareholders to tender their DSM Ordinary Shares into the Exchange Offer.

Antitrust investigation

As indicated in our press release of 31 March 2023, Firmenich announced on 8 March 2023 that four antitrust authorities have started an industry wide investigation, and that unannounced inspections were carried out at Firmenich's offices in France, Switzerland and the UK. Firmenich and DSM will provide a further update to the market shortly by way of a supplement to the Offering Circular.

Indicative timetable

On the basis that all other Transaction Conditions will be satisfied as well on 17 April 2023, the indicative timetable below lists the expected key dates for the remainder of the Exchange Offer and the Transactions.

Event Date Acceptance Closing Date 17 April 2023 Unconditional Date The date on which the Company shall declare the Exchange Offer unconditional (gestand doen) 17 April 2023 First Trading Date The first trading date for the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares on an as-if-and-when delivered basis 18 April 2023 Settlement Date The date on which (i) the DSM Ordinary Shares tendered under the Exchange Offer are transferred against payment of the Offer Consideration and (ii) the DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares are delivered in the systems of Euronext Amsterdam 20 April 2023 Firmenich Contribution Date The date on which the shares in the capital of Firmenich will be contributed to the Company Week commencing 8 May 2023



These dates and times are subject to change and references to time are to CEST.

Acceptance of the Exchange Offer by DSM Shareholders

Acceptance by DSM Shareholders through Admitted Institutions

DSM Shareholders who hold their DSM Ordinary Shares through an institution admitted to Euronext Amsterdam and/or Euroclear Nederland (aangesloten instelling) (an Admitted Institution) must make their acceptance known through their bank or stockbroker no later than 17:40 hours CEST on the Acceptance Closing Date. The custodian, bank or stockbroker may set an earlier deadline for communication by the DSM Shareholders in order to permit the custodian, bank or stockbroker to communicate its acceptances to the Settlement Agent in a timely manner. Accordingly, the DSM Shareholders holding DSM Ordinary Shares through a financial intermediary should comply with the dates communicated by such financial intermediary.

Acceptance by DSM Shareholders located in the United States

DSM Shareholders located in the United States who hold their DSM Ordinary Shares through a custodian, bank or stockbroker are requested to make their acceptance known through their bank or stockbroker as set out in section 16.1 (United States of America) of the Offering Circular.

If a beneficiary to DSM Ordinary Shares located in the United States is unable to make the QIB Confirmations on behalf of itself or the person on whose behalf such DSM Ordinary Shares are held, any DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted to such person will instead be transferred to a nominee, and such DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares will be sold on his, her or its behalf with the proceeds being remitted to such person within five days of the Settlement Date, for DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted in exchange for DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during the Acceptance Period, or within five days of the Post-Closing Acceptance Settlement Date, for DSM-Firmenich Ordinary Shares allotted in exchange for DSM Ordinary Shares tendered during any Post-Closing Acceptance Period.

Announcements

Announcements in relation to the exchange offer are issued by means of a press release. Any joint press release issued by the Company, DSM and Firmenich is made available on the website of the Company (www.creator-innovator.com).

Subject to any applicable requirements of the applicable laws and without limiting the manner in which the Company, DSM and Firmenich may choose to make any public announcement, the Company, DSM and Firmenich will have no obligation to communicate any public announcement other than as described in the Offering Circular.

Further information

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein are defined in the Offering Circular. This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the Exchange Offer and does not replace the Offering Circular. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offering Circular. A digital copy of the Offering Circular is available on the website of the Company (www.creator-innovator.com/en/offering-circular-and-egm/).

