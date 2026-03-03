Fusion Fuel Green PLC Provides Update on Royal Uranium Royalty - EIA Permit Obtained for Laguna Salada Uranium Project, a 2.0% NSR Asset

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel" or the "Company"), an integrated energy company, today announced that a key regulatory milestone has been achieved at the Laguna Salada Uranium Project in Chubut Province, Argentina, an asset on which Royal Uranium Inc. ("Royal Uranium") holds a 2.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty.

As recently disclosed by Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE: JAGU), the operator of the Laguna Salada Project, the Provincial Ministry of Environment of Chubut Province, Argentina, has granted an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") permit for exploration activities at the "Guanaco" concession portion of Laguna Salada. The permit, received ahead of schedule, authorizes geophysical surveys, surface sampling, trenching, drilling, access road construction, and related exploration infrastructure. Jaguar Uranium believes Laguna Salada represents a near surface, bulk exploration and development target and will now accelerate its fully funded "Phase 1" exploration campaign to test this thesis, following its recent $25 million IPO earlier this year.

Royal Uranium holds a 2.0% NSR royalty covering the Guanaco concession portion of the Laguna Salada Project. An NSR royalty entitles the holder to receive a percentage of gross revenue from mineral production, net of certain permitted deductions, without bearing capital or operating costs.

Background on Royal Uranium Transaction



On February 18, 2026, Fusion Fuel announced that it had entered into a definitive share exchange agreement ("Share Exchange Agreement") to acquire a controlling interest in Royal Uranium, a private royalty company holding a diversified portfolio of royalties across the Americas. The proposed transaction is intended to provide Fusion Fuel with exposure to energy commodity royalties from certain assets, particularly uranium and natural gas deposits, through a capital-efficient royalty portfolio.

Implications of the EIA Milestone



The EIA permit represents a meaningful regulatory step that enables expanded exploration activities at Laguna Salada.

For Royal Uranium, the development:

Advances a royalty-bearing asset within its portfolio toward potential future development;

Reduces permitting uncertainty associated with near-term exploration activities; and

May accelerate project timelines, depending on operator execution and exploration results.





For Fusion Fuel, subject to the closing of the previously announced Royal Uranium acquisition:

Demonstrates progress within the underlying royalty portfolio;

Highlights the potential value embedded in the royalty assets portfolio; and

Reinforces the Company's strategy of gaining diversified exposure to critical energy commodities without direct mining operations or development capital expenditures.





While EIA approval authorizes exploration activities and does not ensure commercial production, continued advancement of the project could, if successful, ultimately result in royalty payments tied to future uranium production.

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) provides integrated energy engineering, distribution, and green hydrogen solutions through its Al?Shola Gas, BrightHy Solutions, and BioSteam Energy platforms. With operations spanning LPG supply to hydrogen and bio-steam solutions, the Company supports decarbonization across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. For more information, please visit www.fusion-fuel.eu.

About Royal Uranium Inc.

Royal Uranium is a private energy royalty entity holding a portfolio of tier one high-quality uranium and natural gas royalties across premier mining jurisdictions in the Americas, operated by experienced industry partners. The Portfolio is designed to provide long-duration exposure to commodity price upside while minimizing operating risk through the royalty model. For more information, please visit www.royaluranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements contained herein include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," "plan," "target," "predict," "potential," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology that concern the Company's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to the Company as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the ability of the parties to the Share Exchange Agreement to complete the transaction, the Company's ability to integrate Royal Uranium's assets into its business, the ability of the parties to obtain Irish regulatory approval and any other required third-party consents and approvals in connection with the transaction, obtain the approval of the Company's shareholders, and to meet all other closing conditions; the realization of revenues from the assets of Royal Uranium, including its uranium and natural gas royalties, which may depend on, among other things, the commercial development of uranium and natural gas deposits, the receipt and maintenance of exploration, mining, and environmental permits and approvals by the operators of the underlying properties, regulatory approval, and market demand for uranium and natural gas as sources of energy; volatility in uranium and natural gas commodity prices, which directly affect the potential value of NSR and other royalty interests; the risk that operators of royalty-bearing properties may delay, suspend, or abandon exploration or development activities due to insufficient funding, unfavorable economic conditions, technical challenges, or regulatory obstacles; the possibility that exploration activities, including those authorized under recently obtained permits, may not result in the discovery of commercially viable mineral deposits or hydrocarbon reserves; the dependence of the Company on third-party operators over whom it has no operational control, including decisions regarding the pace, scope, and method of exploration and development; the risk that changes in mining, environmental, or energy laws and regulations in the jurisdictions where the royalty assets are located, including Argentina, may adversely affect the feasibility or economics of the underlying projects; political, economic, and social risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, including currency controls, expropriation, nationalization, and changes in fiscal regimes; the risk that royalty agreements may be subject to disputes regarding their scope, enforceability, or the calculation of permitted deductions from gross revenues;; competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge; impacts from strategic changes to the Company's business on net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding to maintain operations and develop additional services and offerings; and the risks and uncertainties described under Item 3. "Key Information - D. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025 (the "Annual Report"), and other filings with the SEC. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions about the Company's business and the commercial markets in which the Company operates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, estimated or expected in the Annual Report. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Responsibility Statement

The directors of Fusion Fuel (the "Directors") accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement other than that relating to Royal Uranium and, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

