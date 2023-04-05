Anzeige
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
08:10 Uhr
8,540 Euro
-0,020
-0,23 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.04.2023 | 08:10
127 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CAVERION BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS CRAYFISH BIDCO OY'S TENDER OFFER

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION
ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW. 



CAVERION BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS CRAYFISH BIDCO OY'S TENDER OFFER



Crayfish BidCo Oy, Stock Exchange Release, 5 April 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)



On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private
limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising
Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender
offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation
("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its
subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Triton Offer").
The offer price under the Triton Offer, as adjusted, is EUR 8.75 for each Share
validly tendered in the Triton Offer (the "Triton Offer Price"). The Offeror
has published a tender offer document, dated 7 March 2023 and supplemented on
14 March 2023 and 4 April 2023, concerning the Triton Offer (as supplemented
from time to time, the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period under
the Triton Offer commenced on 8 March 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and
expires on 17 May 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the acceptance
period is extended or discontinued (the "Offer Period"). 



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



 -- The Board of Directors of Caverion (the "Caverion Board") has unanimously
   decided to recommend that the holders of the Shares accept the Triton Offer
   and to withdraw its recommendation for the competing pending voluntary
   public tender offer for all the Shares by North Holdings 3 Oy, an
   acquisition vehicle controlled by the consortium led by funds managed or
   advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP, and/or its affiliates
   ("Bain Capital") (the "Bain Capital Offer").




 -- The Caverion Board has also decided to terminate the combination agreement
   between Caverion and North Holdings 3 Oy relating to the Bain Capital
   Offer.




 -- The Caverion Board has concluded that the terms of the Triton Offer,
   including the Triton Offer Price, are fair to the Caverion shareholders and
   more favorable compared to the Bain Capital Offer. In its assessment, the
   Caverion Board considered multiple factors, including the Triton Offer
   Price, which the Caverion Board finds sufficiently higher than the
   alternative considerations offered under the Bain Capital Offer, and the
   deal deliverability improvements brought about by both the conditional
   purchases of Shares agreed by the Offeror and the minimum acceptance
   threshold of more than two-thirds (2/3) of all Shares under the Triton
   Offer.




 -- The Offeror and Caverion have today entered into a cooperation agreement
   (the "Cooperation Agreement") pursuant to which the Offeror and Caverion
   will cooperate to facilitate the completion of the Triton Offer, including
   with respect to making all required regulatory filings with the relevant
   competition and other authorities and obtaining all necessary clearances
   and approvals in connection with such filings.




RECOMMENDATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CAVERION



As announced by Caverion on 23 March 2023, the Caverion Board expected to
withdraw its recommendation for the Bain Capital Offer and instead recommend
the Triton Offer, unless Bain Capital presented an offer that is at least
equally favorable to the shareholders of Caverion as the Triton Offer no later
than on 4 April 2023, which is when North Holdings 3 Oy's right-to-match period
expired under the combination agreement between North Holdings 3 Oy and
Caverion. With no improvements having been announced to the terms of the Bain
Capital Offer, the Caverion Board has today terminated the combination
agreement with North Holdings 3 Oy and decided to withdraw its recommendation
for the Bain Capital Offer and instead unanimously recommend that the holders
of the Shares accept the Triton Offer. 



The Caverion Board compared the Triton Offer Price with the considerations
offered by Bain Capital (as adjusted), i.e. the EUR 7.80 per Share cash offer
price payable in connection with completion of the Bain Capital Offer and the
nominal principal amount of EUR 8.30 per Share of the alternative debt
instrument that would become payable nine months after completion of the Bain
Capital Offer. In comparing the two competing tender offers as a whole,
including from financial and deliverability points of view and also taking into
account anticipated timing and regulatory aspects, the economic incentives of
the Offeror to complete the Triton Offer given that it will become Caverion's
largest shareholder after the completion of the agreed conditional purchases of
Shares, as well as the relative risks relating to the offers, the Caverion
Board considers the Triton Offer Price to be sufficiently higher than the
considerations offered under the Bain Capital Offer to outweigh the relatively
higher risks relating to the Triton Offer and, therefore, the Triton Offer to
be more attractive to the shareholders than the Bain Capital Offer. 



COOPERATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE OFFEROR AND CAVERION



The Offeror and Caverion have today entered into the Cooperation Agreement
pursuant to which the Offeror and Caverion will assist and cooperate with each
other to facilitate the completion of the Triton Offer, including with respect
to making all required regulatory filings with the relevant competition and
other authorities and obtaining all necessary clearances and approvals in
connection with such filings. 



Under the Cooperation Agreement, each of Caverion and the Offeror shall use
their reasonable best efforts to do or cause to be done all reasonably required
actions and to assist and cooperate with the other party in doing all things
necessary or advisable to consummate the Triton Offer in accordance with its
terms and conditions, including, for example, (i) the making of all required
registrations and filings with relevant competition authorities in applicable
jurisdictions, and with any other governmental entities or regulatory
authorities (including any supplements or amendments thereto), in each case as
reasonably required for the completion of the Triton Offer, and (ii) the
obtaining of all necessary consents, approvals or waivers from third parties as
and to the extent required for the completion of the Triton Offer in accordance
with the terms and conditions of the Triton Offer. Furthermore, Caverion and
the Offeror have undertaken to provide each other certain information that may
be necessary for the purposes of the Triton Offer and/or the Cooperation
Agreement. 



The Cooperation Agreement includes certain customary undertakings by both
parties, such as conduct of Caverion's and each of its subsidiaries' business
in the ordinary course of business until the date of the settlements of the
completion trades with respect to the Shares tendered in the Triton Offer or
the termination of the Cooperation Agreement. 



The Cooperation Agreement automatically expires on the earlier of the
completion of the Triton Offer, and the date (if any) on which the Offeror
publicly announces that it will (i) not complete the Triton Offer, (ii) allow
the Triton Offer to lapse, or (iii) withdraw the Triton Offer. Both Caverion
and the Offeror have the right to terminate the Cooperation Agreement with
immediate effect in case the Caverion Board has decided to withdraw its
recommendation pursuant to its mandatory fiduciary duties. Termination of the
Cooperation Agreement shall not entail any liability for the terminating party,
provided that the terminating party has otherwise complied with its obligations
under the Cooperation Agreement. 



Under the Cooperation Agreement, the Caverion Board may at any time withdraw,
modify, cancel or amend its recommendation for the Triton Offer and take
actions contradictory to such recommendation if such withdrawal, modification,
cancellation or amendment of the recommendation or contrary action is required
for the Caverion Board to comply with its mandatory fiduciary duties towards
the holders of the Shares under Finnish laws and regulations. 



Mikael Aro from Triton comments:



"We are thrilled about the fact that as of this morning, our offer now also has
the support of the Board of Directors of Caverion. We firmly believe in
Caverion and are convinced that we are an ideal partner for the next phase of
Caverion's journey, and to further increase its long-term prospects together
with Caverion's management and employees. We know the company extremely well
and have great respect for its Nordic roots, strong expertise in the technical
building installation and services sector, and its ambition to accelerate
sustainable growth. Our extensive experience in the sector has shown us that
skilled and talented people are the greatest asset in this industry, and this
is something we see in abundance of at Caverion. Moreover, we see Caverion as
strongly positioned in all the markets it serves. Our aim is to build on this
strong foundation to unlock and accelerate profitable growth like we have done
in other companies we own. We are committed and look forward to partnering with
Caverion's management and employees to bring Caverion to its full potential." 



OTHER MATTERS



The Offeror will supplement the Tender Offer Document in respect of the
information included in this stock exchange release and will publish the
supplement to the Tender Offer Document once it has been approved by the
Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The Offeror currently expects that the
supplement to the Tender Offer Document will be published by mid-April 2023. 



ABOUT TRITON



Triton is one of the leading Northern European investment firms which seeks to
contribute to the building of better businesses for the longer term. Triton and
its executives strive to be agents of positive change towards sustainable
operational improvements and growth. The Triton funds invest in and support the
positive development of businesses headquartered predominantly in Northern
Europe. Triton has a long track record of investing in service businesses, such
as Caverion, across the Nordic and DACH regions. 



ADVISERS



The Offeror has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch as financial adviser
and arranger and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as financial adviser and
Avance Attorneys Ltd as legal adviser in connection with the Tender Offer.
Tekir Oy is acting as communications adviser to the Offeror. 



INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton

+46 709 483 810

hazen.wp@triton-partners.com



Media contact in Finland:

Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant at Tekir

+358 50 529 4299

niko@tekir.fi



More information about the Triton Offer at: triton-offer.com



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG
KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT
CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER
TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TRITON
OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA.
INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TRITON OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE
INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR
PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE
UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE TRITON OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW, AND THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED
ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED
INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR
REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TRITON OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR
INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX,
TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY
FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG,
JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TRITON OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM
WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND
ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TRITON OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY
FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO
THE TRITON OFFER ARE NOT BEING MADE AND HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY AN AUTHORISED
PERSON FOR THE PURPOSES OF SECTION 21 OF THE UK FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS
ACT 2000 (THE "FSMA"). THE COMMUNICATION OF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AND ANY
OTHER DOCUMENTS OR MATERIALS RELATING TO THE TRITON OFFER IS EXEMPT FROM THE
RESTRICTION ON FINANCIAL PROMOTIONS UNDER SECTION 21 OF THE FSMA ON THE BASIS
THAT IT IS A COMMUNICATION BY OR ON BEHALF OF A BODY CORPORATE WHICH RELATES TO
A TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE DAY TO DAY CONTROL OF THE AFFAIRS OF A BODY CORPORATE;
OR TO ACQUIRE 50 PER CENT. OR MORE OF THE VOTING SHARES IN A BODY CORPORATE,
WITHIN ARTICLE 62 OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL
PROMOTION) ORDER 2005. 



THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW,
THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION
DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS
ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS
OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States



The Triton Offer is being made for the issued and outstanding shares of
Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure
and procedural requirements. The Triton Offer is being made in reliance on, and
in compliance with, Rule 14d-1(c) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934,
as amended. The Triton Offer is being made for securities of a non-US company.
The Triton Offer is being made in accordance with the disclosure and procedural
requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Triton Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In
particular, any financial information included in this announcement has been
prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which
may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of
U.S. companies. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time and during
the pendency of the Triton Offer, and other than pursuant to the Triton Offer,
directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities
that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These
purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in
private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such
purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such
information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means
reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Caverion of such
information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage
in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Caverion, which may
include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. Any information
about such purchases will be made public in Finland to the extent, and in the
manner required, by Finnish law. 



Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission nor any U.S. state
securities commission has approved or disapproved the Triton Offer, passed upon
the merits or fairness of the Triton Offer, or passed any comment upon the
adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Triton
Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United
States. 



Caverion is organized under the laws of Finland, and the Offeror is organized
under the laws of Finland. Some or all of the officers and directors of the
Offeror and Caverion, respectively, are residents of countries other than the
United States. In addition, most of the assets of the Offeror and Caverion are
located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for U.S.
shareholders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under
the U.S. federal securities laws. U.S. shareholders may not be able to sue a
foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations
of the U.S. securities laws, and it may be difficult to compel a foreign
company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Danske Bank A/S is authorised under Danish banking law. It is subject to
supervision by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. Danske Bank A/S is a
private, limited liability company incorporated in Denmark with its head office
in Copenhagen where it is registered in the Danish Commercial Register under
number 61126228. 



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is authorised under German Banking Law
(competent authority: European Central Bank). It is subject to supervision by
the European Central Bank and by BaFin, Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory
Authority. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a joint stock corporation
incorporated with limited liability in the Federal Republic of Germany, with
its head office in Frankfurt am Main where it is registered in the Commercial
Register of the District Court under number HRB 30 000. 



Danske Bank A/S (acting via its Finland Branch) and Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft are acting as financial advisers to the Offeror and no other
person in connection with these materials or their contents. Danske Bank A/S
and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will not be responsible to any person
other than the Offeror for providing any of the protections afforded to clients
of Danske Bank A/S or Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, nor for providing any
advice in relation to any matter referred to in these materials. Without
limiting a person's liability for fraud, neither Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank
Aktiengesellschaft nor any of their affiliates nor any of their respective
directors, officers, representatives, employees, advisers or agents shall have
any liability to any other person (including, without limitation, any
recipient) in connection with the Triton Offer.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1132594
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.