Castelnau Group Ltd - Offer and Placing Timetable

12 April 2023

Castelnau Group Limited

Offer and Placing Timetable

On 1 February 2023, Castelnau Group Limited ("Castelnau" or the "Company") published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") containing details of a proposed Placing to raise proceeds for the Company's funding obligations in respect of the recommended cash offer for Dignity Plc ("Dignity") by Yellow (SPC) Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a newly formed company indirectly owned or controlled by a consortium comprised of joint offerors SPWOne V Limited, Castelnau and Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited ("PAMP"). The Placing is for up to 154,000,000 new Ordinary Shares in the Company and is conditional, inter alia, upon the completion of the Takeover Offer, which is itself subject to the Acceptance Condition and an FCA Change in Control Condition, as defined in the offer document (the "Offer Document") published by Bidco on 14 February 2023. The Prospectus was supplemented by the publication of a supplementary prospectus following the publication of the Company's audited financial report and accounts on 4 April 2023.

On 6 April 2023, Bidco announced that the FCA Change in Control Condition has now been satisfied and provided an update to the Takeover Offer timetable. Pursuant to the updated timetable, the latest date by which the Offer can be accepted by Dignity Shareholders is now 4 May 2023 (previously 15 April 2023). Accordingly, the Placing timetable has also been adjusted to reflect this revised date, such that the latest time and date for receipt of commitments under the Placing will be midday 4 May 2023. In the event that the Company decides to close the Placing before this date, a further announcement will be made giving five business days' notice of the revised latest time and date for Placing commitments.

Except where the context requires otherwise, defined terms herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus and Offer Document are available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com, subject to certain access restrictions.

Expected timetable

Publication of the Prospectus and Placing open 1 February 2023 Latest time and date for receipt of commitments under the Placing midday on 4 May 20231 Announcement of the results of the Placing 7.00 a.m. on 5 May 20231 Admission and dealings in the Placing Shares commence 8.00 a.m. on 9 May 20231 Crediting of CREST stock accounts in respect of the Placing Shares as soon as reasonably practicable on the date of Admission Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched in respect of the Placing Shares within 10 Business Days of Admission

1 or such earlier date as announced by the Company, with five business days' notice.

Notes:

References to times above are to London times unless otherwise specified.

All times and dates in the expected timetable may be adjusted by the Company. Any material changes to the timetable will be notified via an RIS.

- Ends -

Enquiries

Phoenix Asset Management Limited +44 (0) 208 600 0100 Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Liberum Capital Limited (Financial adviser and sole bookrunner to Castelnau) +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Will King

Morgan Stanley (Financial adviser to Bidco)

+44 (0) 20 7425 8000



Laurence Hopkins

Richard Brown

Anusha Vijeyaratnam



Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore

