TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 04

4 September 2026

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R , TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities (the " Company") announces that Bronwyn Curtis, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed, with effect from the later of 1 October 2026 or the date on which the Jersey Financial Services Commission confirms that it has no objection to such appointment, as a Non-Executive Director of EJF Investments Ltd, the ordinary shares of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7545 8000

Matt Goss

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745000

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.