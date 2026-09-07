TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
|106.53
|GG00B90J5Z95
|04th Sep 2026
Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as of 04th September 2026
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ + 353 (0)1 542 2873
Date: September 7th, 2026
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