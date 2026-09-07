TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE Twenty Four Income Fund Limited 106.53 GG00B90J5Z95 04th Sep 2026

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as of 04th September 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ + 353 (0)1 542 2873

Date: September 7th, 2026