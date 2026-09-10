TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Results of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

LEI Number:549300CCEV00IH2SU369

(The "Company")

10 SEPTEMBER 2026

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today , all resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice dated 12 August 2026, were duly passed.

Proxy appointments were received representing approximately 42.15% of the Company's issued share capital. Details of the proxy voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, which should be read in conjunction with the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 12 August 2026, are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For Percentage In Favour 1 387,379,116 99.66 2 388,598,795 99.94 3 387,443,168 99.71 4 387,684,493 99.76 5 388,386,285 99.89 6 388,107,065 99.87 7 388,086,378 99.87 8 388,154,985 99.89 9 388,080,464 99.87 10 388,072,303 99.87 11 388,463,487 99.92 12 387,319,982 99.61 13 387,252,217 99.61 Extraordinary Resolution For Percentage in Favour 14 387,368,529 99.63 15 366,092,894 94.19

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Resolutions outside of ordinary business were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution 11

To renew the authority of the Company, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the " Companies Law") to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of its own Ordinary Shares either for cancellation or to hold as treasury shares for future re-issue, resale or transfer provided that:

a) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased shall be a number up to 14.99 per cent. of the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this notice;

b) the minimum price exclusive of expenses which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be £0.01 per Ordinary Share;

c) the maximum price exclusive of expenses which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be an amount equal to the higher of (i) 5 per cent. above the average mid-market values of the Ordinary Shares as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange for the five business days before the acquisition is made and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid for the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange; and

d) such authority shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2027 or the date 18 months after the date on which this resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by ordinary resolution) save that the Company may make contracts to acquire Ordinary Shares under this authority before its expiry which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to such a contract.

Ordinary Resolution 12

To, in substitution for the existing authority granted at the Company's annual general meeting in 2025, authorise the directors of the Company in accordance with Article 4 of the Articles, generally and unconditionally to issue and allot, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into Ordinary Shares, of up to 10 per cent. of the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this ordinary resolution, which authority shall expire at the earlier of the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2027 or the date 15 months after the date on which this resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Ordinary Resolution 13

To, conditional on ordinary resolution 12 above having been passed, in substitution for the existing authority granted at the Company's annual general meeting in 2025 (but in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by ordinary resolution 12 above), authorise the directors of the Company in accordance with Article 4 of the Articles, generally and unconditionally to issue and allot, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any securities into Ordinary Shares in the Company, of up to a further 10 per cent. of the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this ordinary resolution, which authority shall expire at the earlier of the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2027 or the date 15 months after the date on which this resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require Ordinary Shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue Ordinary Shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.



Extraordinary Resolution 14

That, in substitution of the existing authority granted at the Company's annual general meeting in 2025 (but in addition to any power conferred on them by ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 above), the Directors be and are authorised generally and unconditionally in accordance with Article 6.7 of the Articles to exercise all powers of the Company to issue equity securities (as defined in Article 6.1.1(a) and, in this case, being Ordinary Shares) for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such issue pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 above (as varied from time to time by the Company in general meeting):

a) pursuant to an offer of equity securities open for acceptance for a period fixed by the Directors where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of holders of Ordinary Shares are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the issue as the Directors may consider necessary, appropriate or expedient to deal with equity securities representing fractional entitlements or to deal with legal or practical problems arising in any overseas territory, the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange, or any other matter whatsoever; and

b) provided that (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value equal to 10 per cent. of the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this extraordinary resolution, and provided further that (i) the number of equity securities to which this power applies shall be reduced from time to time by the number of treasury shares which are sold pursuant to any power conferred on the Directors by ordinary resolution 11 above and (ii) no issue of equity securities shall be made under this power which would result in Ordinary Shares being issued at a price which is less than the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the latest practicable date before such allotment of equity securities as determined by the Directors in their reasonable discretion, and such power hereby conferred shall expire on whichever is the earlier of: (i) the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2027; or (ii) the date 15 months after the date on which this extraordinary resolution is passed (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to that date) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue equity securities in pursuance to such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Extraordinary Resolution 15

That conditional on extraordinary resolution 14 above having been passed, in substitution of the existing authority granted at the Company's annual general meeting in 2025 (but in addition to any power conferred on them by ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 above and in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by extraordinary resolution 14 above), the Directors be and are authorised generally and unconditionally in accordance with Article 6.7 of the Articles to exercise all powers of the Company to issue equity securities (as defined in Article 6.1.1(a) and, in this case, being Ordinary Shares) for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such issue pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 above (as varied from time to time by the Company in general meeting):

a) pursuant to an offer of equity securities open for acceptance for a period fixed by the Directors where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of holders of Ordinary Shares are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the issue as the Directors may consider necessary, appropriate or expedient to deal with equity securities representing fractional entitlements or to deal with legal or practical problems arising in any overseas territory, the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange, or any other matter whatsoever; and

b) provided that (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value equal to a further 10 per cent. of the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this extraordinary resolution, and provided further that no issue of equity securities shall be made under this power which would result in Ordinary Shares being issued at a price which is less than the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the latest practicable date before such allotment of equity securities as determined by the Directors in their reasonable discretion, and such power hereby conferred shall expire on whichever is the earlier of: (i) the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2027; or (ii) the date 15 months after the date on which this extraordinary resolution is passed (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to that date) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue equity securities in pursuance to such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

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