Donnerstag, 13.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
13.04.2023
TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

London, April 13

13 April 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 March 2023 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date20 April 2023
Record Date21 April 2023
Payment Date3 May 2023
Dividend per Share4.46 pence (Sterling)

Bronwyn Curtis, Chair, commented: "The Board is pleased to announce a final 2022/2023 dividend of 4.46p, bringing the total for the financial year to 9.46p. This achievement marks the highest year-end dividend since inception and is the result of rising interest rates and good investment opportunities during this period."

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

