TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in less liquid higher-yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities have declared a dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2026, payable as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 22 October 2026

Record Date 23 October 2026

Payment Date 6 November 2026

Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For further information please contact:

Deutsche Numis

Hugh Jonathan / Matt Goss

Tel: +44 (0)20 7545 8000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745000

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE-250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.