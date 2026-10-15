TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
15 October 2026
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company"), the FTSE 250-listed investment company that invests in less liquid higher-yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities have declared a dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2026, payable as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 22 October 2026
Record Date 23 October 2026
Payment Date 6 November 2026
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For further information please contact:
Deutsche Numis
Hugh Jonathan / Matt Goss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7545 8000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:
Dolly Dadzie
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745000
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About the Company:
The Company is a FTSE-250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.