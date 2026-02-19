TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

19 February 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces Dividend Reinvestment Plan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or "the Company"), the FTSE-250 listed investment company that invests in less liquid asset-backed Securities ("ABS"), announces today the introduction of a Dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") in response to shareholder demand.

The DRIP will allow shareholders in TFIF to reinvest their cash dividend, or to continue receiving their dividend as income. Individual shareholders who elect to reinvest their cash dividend will be able to reinvest the full amount via Computershare. Computershare will use the cash dividend to buy new shares in the Company either on or as soon as reasonably practicable after each dividend payment date.

Shareholders invested in TFIF via a retail platform may find their dividend can be reinvested automatically through the platform, rather than via the Company's DRIP. Those shareholders should contact their platform provider for further information.

The DRIP will be available for shareholder participation on payment of the full-year dividend for those on the register as at 24th April 2026.

TFIF performance since IPO

The table below illustrates TFIF's total returns since IPO in 2013, comparing performance both with and without reinvesting dividends.

TFIF has delivered a strong and consistent dividend performance since inception by both meeting and raising its dividend targets, achieved throughout the interest rate cycle. It operates a full payout model, which means substantially all income is paid out as dividends to shareholders. For the current financial year to date, the Company has paid a dividend of 2 pence / quarter, in line with its target for the year, with the final, balancing dividend announced after the year-end on the 31 March 2026.

The below is not financial advice and past performance is not a guide to future performance, investments can go down as well as up and investors may not get back what they invested. The comparison below is for illustration purposes only, as there has not been a DRIP previously available, This notional comparison has been calculated as at market close on the16th February 2026. Investors considering participating in the DRIP should consult a financial adviser as necessary.

TFIF total returns since IPO

Without re-investing dividends Date NAV Price IPO 29/03/2013 100.0p 100.0p Market close 16/02/2026 110.7p 113.4p Dividends paid 96.91p 96.91p Total return 108% 110% Source: Bloomberg Finance LP (assumes day 1 NAV and price of 100p) With reinvesting dividends Date NAV Price IPO 29/03/2013 100.0p 100.0p Market close 16/02/2026 276.3p 273.98p Total return 176% 174% Source: LSEG Workspace (assumes day 1 NAV and price of 100p)

Commenting on the introduction of the DRIP, Bronwyn Curtis OBE, Chair, TFIF said: "The introduction of a DRIP means investors can now choose whether to take their dividend as income or reinvest it to take advantage of the accumulation benefits, increasing their shareholding and thereby their share of future dividend payments.

"Investors who wish to learn more about the process and hear an update on the Company and its portfolio may join our next IMC presentation on the 25th February 2026. Whilst the Company cannot give financial advice, we will give an overview of the portfolio, the asset class and opportunities available to us."

Investor Meet Company Presentation

The Company will host an investor presentation on Wednesday 25th February at 11:00 GMT to discuss the plan in more detail and to update on the investment portfolio. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until the 24th February 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/twentyfour-income-fund-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Emma-Jayne WardenTel: +44 (0)1481 745000

Deutsche Numis Tel: +44 (0)20 7547 0541

Hugh Jonathan / Matt Goss

JPES Partners Tel: +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Charlotte Walsh / Chris Flame

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE-250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.