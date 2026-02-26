TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

26 February 2026

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, TwentyFour Income Fund Limited, the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities (the " Company") announces that John Le Poidevin, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has informed the Company that he has been appointed to the Board of Foresight Group Holdings Limited as a non-executive Director, effective 1 April 2026.

About the Company:

The Company is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.