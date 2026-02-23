TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 110.25 GG00B90J5Z95 20 th February 2026

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at20th February 2026

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873

Date:February 23, 2026