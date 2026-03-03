TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
|109.92
|GG00B90J5Z95
|27th February 2026
Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 27th February 2026
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ + 353 (0)1 542 2873
Date: March 03, 2026
