TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE Twenty Four Income Fund Limited 109.92 GG00B90J5Z95 27th February 2026

Twenty-four Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 27th February 2026

Date: March 03, 2026