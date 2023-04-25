Pentera Continues Global Expansion with Offices in Latin America

Cybersecurity unicorn begins expansion with a focus on Mexico and Brazil, following growth of almost 300% in North American business since the start of 2020

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, today announced the expansion of its business operations to Latin America with local offices in Brazil and Mexico. The expansion enables Pentera to accommodate the high demand for automated security validation in Latin America following the remarkable growth and traction in its business in North America.

"Recent research reveals that cyberattacks in Latin America grew by 29% in 2022," said Patrick Guay, SVP Sales, Americas at Pentera. "Our automated platform is enabling organizations to continuously validate their security at a rate and scale not previously possible. Expanding our presence with offices in LATAM will enable us to more effectively serve customers and partners in the region to improve their cyber readiness."

Pentera is already working with dozens of customers across 6 countries in Latin America, and the dedicated local team will accelerate the company's efforts to reach and serve more customers in the region. The expansion will also enable the development of a regional partner program to mirror the successful program in North America.

Pentera has appointed Gabriela Valdés as the Regional Sales Director for Latin America. Ana Cerqueira has been appointed Regional Sales Manager to run Pentera's business in Brazil. Both Gabriela and Ana bring over 15 years of proven results in sales and channel development, as well as bringing cybersecurity solutions to market.

Pentera provides an entirely new approach to cybersecurity validation based on real-world attack emulation. The automated solution continuously challenges existing cybersecurity controls at-scale to discover exploitable gaps across all attack surfaces. The solution provides security teams with actionable reports to enable them to reduce exposure and benchmark their security over time.

"With hacker's continuously targeting organizations of all sizes and verticals, proactive and innovative cybersecurity solutions are the key to securing our digital future," said Gabriel Paiva, CEO, Dfense Security. "Pentera's Automated Security Validation is the industry's top offering and their presence is a major benefit for the Brazilian market. We are confident that our partnership with Pentera will be successful and will help our customers in Brazil stay ahead of emerging security threats."

"As a leading provider of IT solutions in Mexico, we are excited to partner with Pentera to bring its innovative security validation platform to the market," said Adolfo Espinosa Ramírez, Director, Microsoft BU, Datavision. "Pentera's platform will be an excellent addition to our suite of solutions and will help our customers quickly identify and prioritize their security vulnerabilities, thus reducing their risk exposure."

Pentera's expansion to Latin America comes on the heels of the company's successful expansion into APAC in Q4 2022. The company has been doubling its business YoY since 2020 and, to date, has over 750 customers in 45 countries around the world.

