Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2023: Orders received increased to EUR 1.55 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 133 million in the first quarter

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.
Net debt to EBITDA ratio, Comparable gross profit, and Comparable selling, general and administrative expenses (Comparable SG&A expenses) are new alternative performance measures. They enable users of the financial information to prepare more meaningful analysis on Valmet's performance and are presented with comparatives from Q1/2023 onwards.
January-March 2023: Orders received, Net sales, Comparable EBITA and Comparable EBITA margin increased
- Orders received increased 17 percent to EUR 1,552 million (EUR 1,324 million).
- Orders received increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
- Orders received increased in South America, North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), remained at the previous year's level in Asia-Pacific, and decreased in China.
- Net sales increased 38 percent to EUR 1,321 million (EUR 960 million).
- Net sales increased in all three segments.
- Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased 68 percent to EUR 133 million (EUR 79 million).
- Comparable EBITA increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.
- Comparable EBITA margin was 10.1 percent (8.3%).
- Earnings per share were EUR 0.38(EUR 0.30). Adjusted earnings per share were EUR 0.51(EUR 0.33).
- Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -2 million (EUR -5 million).
- Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 208 million (EUR 19 million).
Guidance for 2023
Valmet estimates that net sales in 2023 will increase in comparison with 2022 (EUR 5,074 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2023 will increase in comparison with 2022 (EUR 533 million).
Short-term market outlook
Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for services, flow control, automation systems, energy, and board and paper, the good/satisfactory short-term market outlook for pulp, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for tissue.
The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak-satisfactory-good'.
President and CEO Pasi Laine: Strong quarter in order intake and profitability
"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 1.55 billion in the first quarter of 2023. This is a record-high quarterly order intake for us. Orders received increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment. Orders received in Valmet's stable business totaled EUR 3.2 billion during the last four quarters. Valmet has a strong order backlog amounting to EUR 4.6 billion at the end of the quarter.
The first quarter was good also in terms of net sales and Comparable EBITA, which both increased. Net sales increased in all segments. Comparable EBITA margin was 16.1% in Services, 16.3% in Automation and 4.7% in Process Technologies. Valmet's Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 133 million and margin to 10.1%."
Update on the integration of Flow Control into Valmet
The merger of Neles into Valmet was completed on April 1, 2022. The integration of Flow Control (former Neles) into Valmet is proceeding according to the plan. Most of the cost synergy actions regarding function costs, common locations and supply chain were implemented already during 2022. Sales synergies have developed well. Valmet expects to generate annual run rate synergies of approximately EUR 25 million, of which approximately 60 percent are expected to be achieved by the end of 2023 and approximately 90 percent by the end of 2024.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on Russia
Valmet's withdrawal from Russia is proceeding according to plan, and the liquidation of the two legal entities is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter 2023. At the end of March 2023, Valmet's number of personnel in Russia was 7 (approximately 30 at the end of 2022).
Key figures1
EUR million
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Change
2022
Orders received
1,552
1,324
17 %
5,194
Order backlog2
4,595
4,459
3 %
4,403
Net sales
1,321
960
38 %
5,074
Comparable EBITA
133
79
68 %
533
% of net sales
10.1 %
8.3 %
10.5 %
EBITA
131
74
76 %
550
% of net sales
9.9 %
7.7 %
10.8 %
Operating profit (EBIT)
97
63
54 %
436
% of net sales
7.3 %
6.5 %
8.6 %
Profit before taxes
91
62
47 %
431
Profit for the period
71
45
57 %
338
Earnings per share, EUR
0.38
0.30
25 %
1.92
Adjusted earnings per share, EUR
0.51
0.33
56 %
2.37
Equity per share, EUR2
12.50
8.32
50 %
13.54
Cash flow provided by operating activities
208
19
>100%
36
Cash flow after investments
175
-6
56
Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM)
19 %
24 %
17 %
Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM)
20 %
24 %
18 %
Return on equity (ROE) (LTM)
20 %
24 %
18 %
Net debt to EBITDA ratio3
0.49
0.01
0.78
Gearing2
15 %
0 %
20 %
Equity to assets ratio2
45 %
40 %
49 %
1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 48.
2At end of period.
3Net debt to EBITDA ratio is a new alternative performance measure. It enables users of the financial information
LTM = Last twelve months
Segment key figures
Orders received, EUR million
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Change
2022
Services
577
451
28 %
1,756
Automation
391
147
>100%
1,081
Flow Control
217
-
576
Automation Systems
175
147
19 %
505
Process Technologies
584
727
-20 %
2,356
Pulp and Energy
212
327
-35 %
1,072
Paper
372
400
-7 %
1,285
Total
1,552
1,324
17 %
5,194
Net sales, EUR million
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Change
2022
Services
389
317
23 %
1,606
Automation
304
88
>100%
1,040
Flow Control
188
-
551
Automation Systems
116
88
32 %
489
Process Technologies
628
555
13 %
2,428
Pulp and Energy
286
276
4 %
1,081
Paper
342
279
22 %
1,347
Total
1,321
960
38 %
5,074
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Change
2022
Services
63
30
>100%
237
Automation
50
11
>100%
190
Process Technologies
30
41
-27 %
145
Other
-9
-3
>100%
-39
Total
133
79
68 %
533
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
2022
Services
16.1 %
9.6 %
14.8 %
Automation
16.3 %
12.1 %
18.3 %
Process Technologies
4.7 %
7.3 %
6.0 %
Total
10.1 %
8.3 %
10.5 %
EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Change
2022
Services
62
30
>100%
228
Automation
44
10
>100%
170
Process Technologies
33
38
-14 %
134
Other
-9
-4
>100%
18
Total
131
74
76 %
550
Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.
The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.
Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.
