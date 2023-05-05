Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
PR Newswire
05.05.2023 | 15:54
91 Leser
Implantica presents the first quarter 2023 on May 12 at 15:00 CET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2023 at 15:00 CET on May 12. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

Conference call dial-in:

  • Sweden: +46 8 505 163 86
  • United Kingdom: +44 20 319 84884
  • United States: +1-412-317-6300

Pin code: 9354290#

Webcast:

  • https://ir.financialhearings.com/implantica-q1-2023/register

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 5, 2023 at 01:30 p.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3764877/2037187.pdf

Implantica presents the first quarter 2023 on May 12 at 15:00 CET

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-presents-the-first-quarter-2023-on-may-12-at-1500-cet-301817171.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
