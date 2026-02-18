Anzeige
WKN: A2QCUH | ISIN: SE0014855029 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 08:18
4,315 Euro
+0,94 % +0,040
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 13:24 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica presents the Year-end Report (Q4 2025) on February 25 at 15:00 CET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the Year-end Report (Q5 2025) at 15:00 CET on February 25. The Year-end Report (Q4 2025) will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via webcast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

  • https://implantica.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

  • https://events.inderes.com/implantica/q4-report-2025/dial-in

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 43 505 20 57
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 18, 2026 at 12:45 p.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

Implantica presents the Year-end Report (Q4 2025) on February 25 at 15:00 CET

