Implantica strengthens market expansion as Italy's leading Careggi University Hospital in Florence introduces RefluxStop

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop for the treatment of acid reflux (GERD), a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces adoption of RefluxStop at the world-renowned Careggi University Hospital.

The first RefluxStop procedure at Careggi University Hospital was successfully performed by Dr. Paolo Prosperi, Chief of Emergency Surgery, assisted by Dr. Alessio Giordano. As part of the prestigious University of Florence, Careggi University Hospital is one of Italy's most respected medical centers and a reference institution for innovative surgical technologies. Its adoption of RefluxStop represents another strategic expansion into a major European hospital system and supports the scalable rollout of the technology across high-volume centers of excellence.

Dr. Prosperi says, "It's very exciting to see innovation in GERD treatment on the surgical front. RefluxStop's unique mechanism of action limits many of the undesirable side effects of traditional anti-reflux surgery, as it does not encircle the esophagus, making it an excellent surgical alternative. I am truly excited about RefluxStop's approach to restoring the body's natural anti-reflux barrier, which has never been possible before in the history of GERD treatment. I look forward to bringing this innovative solution to the GERD patients in the region of Tuscany and beyond, and helping to transform their quality of life."

Inventor of RefluxStop, CEO and founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "Congratulations to Dr. Prosperi and his team on completing the first RefluxStop procedure at the highly respected Careggi University Hospital. GERD remains a significant unmet medical need that impacts one billion people worldwide and up to 20% of Italy's population is estimated to be suffering from GERD1."

Dr. Forsell continues, "With more than 1,400 RefluxStop patients treated across Europe, we continue to see strong and consistent outcomes, including in patients who previously had few effective treatment options. The adoption of RefluxStop by a major insititution like Careggi underscores the growing clinical confidence and supports our strategy to scale the therapy across leading centers in Europe. We look forward to the impact this expansion will have for patients in Tuscany and beyond."

1. Boulton KHA, Dettmar PW. A narrative review of the prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Ann Esophagus. 2022.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

