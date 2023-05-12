Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
PR Newswire
12.05.2023 | 15:06
71 Leser
Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of theannual financial results for the year ended 30 April 2023 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this period.

If, during this period, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a Regulated Information Service before any such transactions are undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 225 7300

12 May 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
