Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second batch of results from its ongoing exploration drilling programme at the Aburna Gold Project.

These new results relate to a total of 2,350.20 metres ("m"), including both core and reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling, completed largely at the Northeast prospect expansion area, with additional first-pass RC drill testing of the Far Southwest and IP targets. All the drilling is located within the highly prospective but under-explored Aburna corridor. In this gold corridor, Alpha has already discovered the Hill 52, Central, Northeast and Obok prospects, which host numerous shallow, high-grade gold intercepts.

HIGHLIGHTS of 2026 NORTHEAST PROSPECT DRILLING RESULTS TO DATE

ABD031: 19.00 m grading 3.18 grams per tonnes ("g/t") gold Including: 7.00 m grading 7.09 g/t gold

ABD033: 12.00 m grading 1.53 g/t gold Including : 8.00 m grading 2.22 g/t gold

ABD034: 13.00 m grading 1.53 g/t gold Including : 6.00 m grading 3.01 g/t gold

These drill intercepts have increased the footprint of the gold mineralization at the Northeast prospect and indicate its strong potential for additional expansion

FURTHER HIGHLIGHTS from 2026 GREATER ABURNA CORRIDOR EXPLORATION DRILLING RESULTS TO DATE

ABR213: 8.00 m grading 0.64 g/t gold Including : 4.00 m grading 0.81 g/t gold

Far Southwest ("FSW") target returns gold mineralized intercept some 1.7 kilometres ("km") along trend from Hill 52 prospect

The Aburna Gold Project is located within Alpha's 100% owned, 514 km² Kerkasha Project located in Eritrea. To date, only approximately 20 percent of the Aburna corridor, as defined by gold-in-soil anomalies, reconnaissance rotary air blast ("RAB") drilling in areas of immature, transported soil, and permissive geology and structure, has been tested by significant drilling. This fact linked with these new results emphasises the under-explored and prospective nature of this area. Alpha is also exploring the large target footprint Anagulu Copper-Gold Porphyry Project some 7 kilometres south of Aburna, with these projects being two of three significant discoveries made by the Alpha team on the Kerkasha licence.

John Wilton, CEO of Alpha, stated: "We are very motivated by this second batch of 2026 drilling results from our Aburna Gold Project. At the Northeast prospect the results have provided several positive outcomes. Drill hole ABD031 intersected 7 m grading 7.09 g/t gold within 19 m grading 3.18 g/t gold and ABD034 returned 6 m grading 3.01 g/t gold within 13 m grading 1.53 g/t gold. These drill holes indicate the growth of the gold mineralization footprint at the Northeast prospect and show the potential for its continued expansion into untested areas. Also, the drilling has identified new shallow zones of gold mineralization in the west of the prospect, with multiple drill-hole intercepts, including ABD033 with 8 m grading 2.22 g/t gold within 12 m grading 1.53 g/t gold from approximately 20 m below surface. These zones of gold mineralization, also intersected in drill holes ABR192 and ABR194, remain open further to the west.

In addition, drill results from the greater Aburna corridor exploration area, at the Far Southwest target, delivered drill hole ABR213 that intersected 8 m grading 0.64 g/t gold, including 4 m grading 0.81 g/t gold from approximately 55 m below surface. This intercept is along trend from recently drilled gold zones intersected at the Southwest target and the Hill 52 prospect some 1.7 kilometres away. Alpha expects to release more batches of results in the coming weeks and months as they are received from the laboratory."

ABURNA GOLD PROJECT: NORTHEAST PROSPECT EXPANSION TARGET AREA

This batch of results from the Northeast prospect expansion area relates to 1,487.20 m of core and 345 m of RC, completed in 10 drill holes. These holes were designed to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization discovered by the Alpha team at the Northeast prospect. All the drill holes represent 'step-outs' from the previously interpreted edges of the drilled gold mineralization.

Figure 1 illustrates the location of the new drill-hole results in context with the previously drilled and reported holes, the grade contours from soil sampling, and in the south of the prospect, a shallow gold-in-bedrock RAB target. The new drilling results have delivered several important positive outcomes. Drill holes ABR192, ABR194 and ABD033 have returned multiple shallow, gold-mineralized intervals, ranging from approximately 3 to 30 m in vertical extent. Highlights from these drill holes include ABD033 that intercepted 8 m grading 2.22 g/t gold within 12 m grading 1.53 g/t gold from 20 m below surface, ABR194 with 4 m grading 0.95 g/t gold within 7 m grading 0.78 g/t gold and also 21 m grading 0.44 g/t gold from approximately 16 to 30 m vertical depth respectively. In addition, ABR192 drilled 2 m grading 0.73 g/t gold within 6 m grading 0.56 g/t gold from approximately 17 m below surface. Importantly these drilled zones of shallow gold mineralization appear open for further expansion to the west and/or for other gold zones to exist in an area with untested gold-in-soil anomalies (see Figure 1).

Drill hole ABD031 intercepted 7 m grading 7.09 g/t gold within 19 m grading 3.18 g/t gold, with an additional zone of 4 m grading 3.60 g/t gold. This mineralization is developed between approximately 145 and 160 m vertical depth, with the zones remaining open to the northeast. Hole ABD034 returned a zone of 6 m grading 3.01 g/t gold within a zone of 13 m grading 1.53 g/t gold from about 185 to 195 m vertical depth. Supplementing these intersections ABD037 delivered and intercept of 9 m grading 0.91 g/t gold, and ABD039 returned 21 m grading 0.49 g/t gold including 6 m grading 1.11 g/t gold to vertical depths of some 195 and 180 m respectively.

These intersections indicate both the potential to expand the gold mineralization laterally, and to extend the generally shallower mineralization drilled to date at the Northeast prospect at depth. Table 1 provides details of the selected drill intercepts and Table 2 gives information on drill-hole ID, azimuth, hole dip, end-of-hole depth collar coordinates along with further comments.

FAR SOUTHWEST ("FSW") AND IP TARGET AREAS

A total of 518 m of RC drilling was completed at the FSW and IP exploration targets. Three drill holes were completed at the FSW target and two at the IP target. At FSW, drill hole ABR213 intersected a 21-m zone grading 0.37 g/t gold from approximately 55 m below surface that includes 8 m grading 0.64 g/t and 4 m grading 0.81 g/t gold. Figure 2 shows that this mineralized intercept is located some 1.7 km along trend from the edge of the currently interpreted Hill 52 prospect, both of which are situated within the 7-km-long Aburna Corridor. This intercept motivates further exploration in the FSW area, which has a potential geological connection along trend to the SW target and the Hill 52 prospect (see Figure 2). Collectively, these recent drilling results from the FSW and SW targets* can be interpreted as relatively shallow expressions, clearly along soil geochemical and geological trend, of the Hill 52 gold system. Further data interpretation and future planned drilling will test this area. Two RC holes totalling 206 m were completed at the IP target and did not return significant gold mineralization.

* SW Target results ABR196, ABR197, ABR198, ABR199 and ABR200 referenced in news release: Alpha Drills 12 m Grading 2.09 g/t Gold within 31 m Grading 1.12 g/t Gold at New Aburna Corridor Obok Prospect, September 21, 2026.

Figure 1: Aburna Gold Project Northeast Prospect, Expansion Target Area Drilling Results to Date (Oct 2026)





Figure 1 notes: Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections.

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Figure 2: Aburna Gold Project: New Drilling Results from Far Southwest Target (Oct 2026)





Figure 2 notes: Based upon current data and interpretation it is estimated true widths range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections. Previously reported ABD029 results referenced in news release: Alpha Drills 12 m Grading 2.09 g/t Gold within 31 m Grading 1.12 g/t Gold at New Aburna Corridor Obok Prospect, September 21, 2026.

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Table 1: Northeast Prospect to Date, and FSW Selected Drilling Results with Depth, Intervals, and Gold Grades

Drill Hole ID Depth From

(m) Depth To (m) Width

(m) Gold (Au) ppm (g/t) Prospect/Target Area ABD030 76.00 81.00 5.00 0.47 Northeast Prospect

110.00 125.00 15.00 0.55

Including 120.00 125.00 5.00 0.99













ABD031 162.00 181.00 19.00 3.18

Including 174.00 181.00 7.00 7.09



193.00 197.00 4.00 3.60













ABD032 130.00 132.00 2.00 8.88



207.00 216.00 9.00 0.76













ABD033 32.00 44.00 12.00 1.53

Including 33.00 41.00 8.00 2.22

and including 33.00 37.00 4.00 4.12



71.00 79.00 8.00 0.31



98.00 101.00 3.00 2.05



105.00 107.00 2.00 1.08













ABD034 200.00 202.00 2.00 0.98



247.00 260.00 13.00 1.53

Including 247.00 253.00 6.00 3.01



268.00 270.00 2.00 2.13













ABD035 156.00 163.00 7.00 0.33













ABD037 225.00 234.00 9.00 0.91













ABD039 193.00 214.00 21.00* 0.49

Including 193.00 199.00 6.00 1.11













ABR192 22.00 28.00 6.00 0.56

Including 26.00 28.00 2.00 0.73













ABR194 3.00 10.00 7.00 0.45



23.00 30.00 7.00 0.78

Including 23.00 27.00 4.00 0.95



41.00 62.00 21.00* 0.44

Including 47.00 50.00 3.00 0.84













ABR213 71.00 92.00 21.00 0.37 Far SW Target (FSW) Including 71.00 79.00 8.00 0.64

And including 75.00 79.00 4.00 0.81















Table 1 Notes: The analytical work was conducted in an Intertek laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Sample preparation was undertaken by an independent laboratory, NABRO in Asmara, Eritrea, and the pulps shipped to Intertek, Ghana (see details in QA/QC section). Based upon current data and interpretation, it is estimated true widths range between 70% and 90% of the drilled intersections. A nominal cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections, with no more than 6 metres of internal dilution of the intercepts. *A nominal cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au has been used to determine the boundaries of these intersections with no more than 10 metres of internal dilution of the intercept.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results reported here for the Reverse Circulation ("RC") and Diamond Core ("DC") drilling were analysed by Intertek Minerals Ltd., an independent and accredited laboratory located in Tarkwa, Ghana. The RC and DC drilling was managed by Alpha Exploration's field team with the field operations conducted in-line with the standard operating procedures implemented at this project. Alpha uses an independent laboratory in Asmara (NABRO) to prepare drill samples for assaying. Representative one-metre samples from the RC drilling and half core samples of the NQ size and quarter core for HQ and PQ size, were crushed (to >90% passing 2.0 mm) and pulverised (to >85% passing 75 micron). A scoop sample of approximately 60g for laboratory analysis was taken. The coarse and pulp rejects were stored at Alpha's warehouse in Asmara. The Company uses appropriate duplicate samples and inserts certified reference material from OREAS (www.ore.com.au) into the sample stream. NABRO sample preparation facility inserts barren granodiorite material into the sample stream as blanks. The 60g sub-samples with inserted QA/QC samples of blanks and certified reference material every 20th field sample were shipped to Intertek Minerals, Tarkwa, Ghana. The gold results at the laboratory were determined by using a 30g sub-sample for Fire Assay ("FA") and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (Intertek Code: FA30/AA).

Table 2: Drillhole ID, Azimuth, Dip, End-of-Hole Depth, Collar Coordinates and Comments

Drillhole ID Azimuth Degree Hole Dip Degree End of hole

Depth (m) X_UTM_37N Y_UTM_37N Elevation (Z)

(m) Comments (see Table 1 for full details) ABD030 315 -60 170.50 342148.00 1652606.00 952.00 Northeast Prospect: 15 m @ 0.55 g/t Au ABD031 315 -60 221.50 342236.00 1652855.00 968.00 19m @ 3.18 g/t Au, inc. 7m @ 7.09 g/t Au ABD032 315 -60 245.20 342311.00 1652849.00 981.00 2m @ 8.88 g/t Au & 9m @ 0.76 g/t Au ABD033 315 -50 134.50 342260.00 1653111.00 971.00 12m @ 1.53 g/t Au, inc. 8m @ 2.22 g/t Au ABD034 315 -60 305.50 342385.00 1653099.00 968.00 13m @ 1.53 g/t Au, inc. 6m @ 3.01 g/t Au ABD035 315 -60 188.50 342311.00 1653010.00 1001.00 7.00m @ 0.33 g/t Au ABD036 315 -60 221.50 342416.00 1653116.00 990.00 No significant interval ABD037 315 -60 245.50 342313.00 1652893.00 953.00 9m @ 0.91 g/t Au ABD038 315 -60 149.50 342357.00 1653255.00 1024.00 No significant interval ABD039 315 -60 278.50 342301.00 1652620.00 957.00 21m @ 0.49 g/t Au, inc. 6m @ 1.11 g/t Au ABD041 315 -60 251.50 342336.00 1652694.00 956.00 Results pending ABR192 315 -50 103.00 342201.00 1653000.00 963.00 6m @ 0.56 g/t Au, inc. 2m @ 0.73 g/t Au ABR193 315 -50 120.00 342214.00 1653043.00 980.00 No significant interval ABR194 315 -50 122.00 342260.00 1653171.00 960.00 7m @ 0.78 g/t Au & 21m @ 0.44 g/t Au ABR209 315 -50 120.00 343155.00 1652789.00 961.00 IP Target: No significant interval ABR210 315 -50 86.00 343220.00 1652714.00 933.00 No significant interval ABR213 315 -50 108.00 339392.00 1650380.00 937.00 Far SW Target: 8 m @ 0.64 g/t Au ABR214 315 -50 96.00 339323.00 1650331.00 960.00 No significant interval ABR215 315 -50 108.00 339230.00 1650268.00 951.00 No significant interval

QUALIFIED PERSON

All scientific and technical information in this press release, including the results of the Aburna drill program and how these results relate to the ongoing exploration at the Kerkasha Project have been reviewed, verified, and approved by John Wilton CGeol FGS, CEO & Director of Alpha and a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT ALPHA

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries it has made across the 100% owned, 514 km2 Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Aburna Gold Prospect is an exciting new gold discovery where recent drilling has confirmed a high-grade mineralized system, with grades including 18 m @ 15.33 g/t Au, 16 m @ 14.07 g/t Au, 9 m @ 10.00 g/t Au and 23 m @ 6.74 g/t Au.

The Anagulu Gold-Copper Prospect, with recent drill intersections of 108 m @ 1.24 g/t Au and 0.60% Cu, including 49 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and 1.10% Cu, and 109 m @ 0.79 g/t Au and 0.35 % Cu within a porphyry unit drilled over 2 km along trend, and with an overall and expanding exploration target footprint of some 4 by 2 km.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful mining and exploration professionals with long track records of establishing, building and returning value to stakeholders from a number of gold and base metal discoveries in Eritrea, across the wider Arabian-Nubian Shield, and in other regions of Africa.

Cautionary Notes

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future dataset interpretations, sampling, plans for its projects (including the Anagulu prospect), surveys related to Alpha's assets, and the Company's drilling program. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, Alpha has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of Alpha believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to Alpha's financing efforts; risks associated with the business of Alpha given its limited operating history; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to exploration activities; those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Final Prospectus; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. Alpha does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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