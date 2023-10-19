Anzeige
19.10.2023
London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Notice of AGM & Posting of Annual Report

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Notice of AGM & Posting of Annual Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19

19 October 2023

London Finance & Investment Group PLC.

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or "the Company")

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Notification regarding the posting of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Lonfin shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that, further to the announcement of final results and the dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2023, published on 29 September 2023, the Company's 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been published and will be posted to Shareholders today.

The Company will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 at 12:30 pm (UK Time) 14:30 pm (SA Time) at Central Court, 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL and the Notice of the AGM is included in the 2023 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of the 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available as follows

- on the website of City Group PLC, the Company Secretary, at www.city-group.com; and

- by writing to City Group PLC at Central Court, Suite 1.01, 25 Southampton Buildings,

London WC2A 1AL

United Kingdom

19 October 2023

For further information, please contact:

Johannesburg Sponsor:
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


