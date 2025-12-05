Anzeige
Freitag, 05.12.2025
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.12.2025 13:33 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting 
05-Dec-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 December 2025 

Zentra Group PLC 
 
("ZNT" or "the Company") 
 
Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT) ("the Company"), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is 
pleased to announce that its Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download 
from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). The AGM will not include consideration of the Company's Annual 
Report and financial statements. The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report later this month, in 
accordance with the Aquis Growth Market ARAM Rulebook. 
 
The AGM will be held at the offices of Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Floor 2, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ on Tuesday 
30 December 2025 at 11:30am. 
 
As outlined above, the Company confirms that the reports of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the 
year ended 30 June 2025 will be provided to shareholders in due course, together with a separate Notice of General 
Meeting to receive the financial statements, the remuneration report, and to re-appoint the auditors. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 410530 
EQS News ID:  2241162 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2241162&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2025 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
