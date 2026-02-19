DJ Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting 19-Feb-2026 / 12:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2026 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Result of General Meeting Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows: Resolution Ordinary For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of % No. of % No. of votes votes votes To receive the annual report 1 and accounts for the year Ordinary 26,485,625 100 0 0 0 26,485,625 ended 30 June 2025 2 To approve the remuneration Ordinary 26,475,891 100 0 0 9,734 26,475,891 policy. 3 To approve the Report on Ordinary 26,475,891 100 0 0 9,734 26,475,891 Remuneration. 4 To re-appoint Crowe UK LLP Ordinary 26,485,625 100 0 0 0 26,485,625 as auditor. To authorise the Directors 5 to determine the auditor's Ordinary 26,475,891 100 0 0 9,734 26,475,891 fees.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

