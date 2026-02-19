Anzeige
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting

Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Result of General Meeting 
19-Feb-2026 / 12:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 19 February 2026 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
 
Result of General Meeting 
 
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager 
focused on the North of England, announces that the General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to 
shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands.  The proxy results received ahead of the meeting were as follows: 
 
        Resolution          Ordinary For         Against      Withheld Total 
                                                votes cast 
 
 
                            No. of   %    No. of %    No. of    
                          votes       votes      votes 
 
 
       To receive the annual report 
1       and accounts for the year  Ordinary 26,485,625 100   0    0    0    26,485,625 
       ended 30 June 2025 
 
 
2       To approve the remuneration Ordinary 26,475,891 100   0    0    9,734  26,475,891 
       policy.                                                           
 
 
3       To approve the Report on   Ordinary 26,475,891 100   0    0    9,734  26,475,891 
       Remuneration. 
 
 
4       To re-appoint Crowe UK LLP  Ordinary 26,485,625 100   0    0    0    26,485,625 
       as auditor. 
 
 
       To authorise the Directors 
5       to determine the auditor's  Ordinary 26,475,891 100   0    0    9,734  26,475,891 
       fees.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 418642 
EQS News ID:  2278768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
