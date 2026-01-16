DJ Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025 16-Jan-2026 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 January 2026 Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT" or "the Company") Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025 Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, focused on the North of England, announces that a General Meeting ("GM") will be held on 19 February 2026 at 11.30 am at Zentra Group plc, 80 Mosley Street, Manchester M2 3FX to approve the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 and certain related matters. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of GM have been posted to shareholders today. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Ross Andrews Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 Tomas Klaassen Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: NOG TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 415239 EQS News ID: 2261532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 16, 2026 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)