Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängiger Analyst sieht bei dieser Goldaktie über +200% Kurspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.01.2026 12:33 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025

DJ Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025 
16-Jan-2026 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 January 2026 

Zentra Group PLC 
 
("ZNT" or "the Company") 
 
Posting of Notice of General Meeting and the Annual Report for year ended 30 June 2025 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("ZNT or "the Company") the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager, 
focused on the North of England, announces that a General Meeting ("GM") will be held on 19 February 2026 at 11.30 am 
at Zentra Group plc, 80 Mosley Street, Manchester M2 3FX to approve the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the 
year ended 30 June 2025 and certain related matters. 
 
Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of GM have been posted to shareholders today. These documents 
are also available on the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) 
 
Ross Andrews 
 
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk 
 
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767 
 
Tomas Klaassen 
 
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk 

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North 
of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the 
ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. 
 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 415239 
EQS News ID:  2261532 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2261532&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2026 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.