Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 03:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Announces Settlement with the DOJ, Ushering in a New Chapter of Compliance and Growth

Finanznachrichten News

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has reached settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), marking the start of a new chapter focused on compliance and strengthened global operations under its new CEO, BC Wong.


As part of the settlement, KuCoin has agreed to exit the U.S. market for a minimum of two years. This underscores KuCoin's commitment to meeting regulatory standards and enhancing its compliance infrastructure to align with global expectations.

Resolutions have also been reached between DOJ and each of KuCoin's founders, Chun Gan and Ke Tang, by which the DOJ has agreed to dismiss all charges against them upon their satisfaction of certain conditions. This outcome ensures a clean path forward for KuCoin and its new leadership.

A Renewed Commitment to Compliance

Over the past two years, KuCoin has made significant strides in compliance, implementing comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for all users and obtaining operating licenses in multiple jurisdictions. These actions reflect the company's proactive efforts to establish itself as a compliant and accountable leader in the cryptocurrency industry.

The appointment of BC Wong as CEO reinforces this commitment. A Singaporean with a Juris Doctor degree, BC previously served as KuCoin's Chief Legal Officer and played a pivotal role in shaping its compliance framework. His leadership underscores KuCoin's focus on aligning its operations with the highest regulatory standards and strengthening its foundation for sustainable growth.

CEO's Vision

BC Wong stated:

"This resolution signifies a new chapter for KuCoin, one that reaffirms our dedication to compliance, security, and innovation. While we are exiting the U.S. for the present, we are focusing on strengthening our global compliance practices and exploring opportunities to reenter the market with the necessary licenses.

KuCoin remains committed to supporting our global community, delivering innovative solutions, and driving the responsible adoption of cryptocurrency. Together, we will build a stronger, more secure future for all."

Looking Ahead

With this resolution, KuCoin is poised to lead the cryptocurrency industry into a more compliant and innovative future. Under BC Wong's leadership, the company will continue refining its operations and prioritizing cing compliance, ensuring it remains a reliable and secure platform for users worldwide.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 38 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607096/KuCoin.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356857/KuCoin_Horizontal_Green_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-announces-settlement-with-the-doj-ushering-in-a-new-chapter-of-compliance-and-growth-302361406.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.