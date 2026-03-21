Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its price protection, it will proceed to a private placement financing of up to 9,366,364 Units @ $0.011 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$103,000. Each Unit consists of one common share at $0.011 per share (each, a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") exercisable at $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months from closing.

Debt Settlement

The Company has entered into debt settlement agreements with two arm's length third parties, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 15,675,000 shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.011 per Share, to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$ 172,500.

The Company has resolved to satisfy the outstanding indebtedness with Shares to preserve its cash for operations.

The Private Placement and Debt Settlement transactions are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Pursuant to the financing and debt settlements, an aggregate of 25,041,364 common shares and 9,366,364 Warrants will be subject to a four month and one day hold period once issued on or after March 27th, 2026.

The Company is scheduled to close the Private Placement and Debt Settlement on March 27, 2026.

About GCAC

Global Compliance Applications is a technology company specializing in wallet technology, compliance, onboarding and data integrity solutions for regulated industries all the way to the end-user experiences, inclusive of permission-based data collection, coupons and offers on the blockchain. Its Efixii platform, developed on an ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, leverages blockchain and machine-learning technology to support secure, scalable business operations, fast transaction processing, end-user communications and loyalty. GCAC works in many agricultural industries, providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS (software-as-a-service) licensing model. Under the guidance of GCAC's new CEO, a pivotal direction and vision is to develop a financial global network and Fintech Super Wallet for deployment globally and imbedded in other communities and technologies.

For more Company information, please visit www.gcac.tech or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289452

Source: Global Compliance Applications Corp.