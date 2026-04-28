Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: 2FA) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) (the "Company" or "GCAC") announces that it has entered into a definitive engagement agreement dated April 17, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Capital Trust Group Limited ("CTG"), a New Zealand-based entity, pursuant to which GCAC will provide blockchain advisory and compliance-related services in connection with CTG's digital bond project accelerator platform for up to 1 million digital bond issuances.

Summary of Engagement

Under the Agreement, GCAC has been appointed as a lead blockchain advisor and compliance auditor for CTG's project accelerator initiative, which is intended to support the tokenization of digital bond offerings by third-party issuers. The scope of GCAC's services is expected to include advisory support relating to blockchain architecture, smart contract validation, and compliance-related processes, subject to project onboarding and acceptance procedures.

The project accelerator platform is designed to facilitate access to capital markets for up to 1 million qualifying issuers; however, there can be no assurance as to the number of projects that will be onboarded or completed.

Commercial Terms

Pursuant to the Agreement:

GCAC is entitled to receive an annual advisory fee of up to USD $800 per active project, subject to onboarding and continued participation of such projects.

Fees are expected to be calculated and payable on a periodic basis up to a maximum of 1 million projects.

A portion of the fees received by GCAC may be allocated toward the acquisition of equity interests in CTG, subject to the terms and conditions of separate arrangements and applicable securities laws.

The potential value of the Agreement is dependent on the number of projects successfully onboarded to the platform and their continued activity. There can be no assurance that any minimum number of projects will be realized or that the Company will generate significant revenue under the Agreement.

Scope of Services

GCAC's responsibilities under the Agreement are expected to include:

Advisory services related to blockchain infrastructure and tokenization frameworks

Review and validation of smart contract functionality

Support for data integrity and tracking mechanisms

Compliance-related advisory processes, including due diligence frameworks

The provision of services is subject to customary conditions, including successful onboarding of projects and ongoing compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Strategic Rationale

The Agreement aligns with GCAC's strategy to expand the application of its blockchain technology into financial services and digital asset infrastructure. The Company believes that participation in initiatives such as CTG's platform may provide opportunities to demonstrate its technology and advisory capabilities; however, there is no assurance that such participation will result in material revenue or long-term commercial arrangements.

Management Commentary

Ryan Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of GCAC, stated:

"This agreement represents an opportunity for GCAC to provide blockchain advisory and compliance-related services within an emerging digital asset framework. We will continue to focus on executing our strategy while maintaining appropriate risk management and regulatory compliance."

About Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a technology company focused on developing blockchain-based solutions that support data integrity, compliance, and operational transparency. The Company's platform includes Ethereum Layer 2-based infrastructure designed for use in regulated environments.

About Capital Trust Group Limited

Capital Trust Group Limited is a New Zealand-based entity focused on financial services and digital asset-related initiatives, including the development of tokenized financial instruments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated scope of services, potential revenue, project onboarding, and strategic benefits of the Agreement.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to:

the ability of CTG to successfully develop and operate its platform;

the number of projects that may be onboarded;

the ability of GCAC to perform services as contemplated;

regulatory developments affecting digital assets and tokenized securities;

general market, economic, and industry conditions;

the availability of financing and capital;

risks associated with emerging technologies.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294509

Source: Global Compliance Applications Corp.