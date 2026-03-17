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WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
17.03.26 | 15:32
21,760 Euro
+2,06 % +0,440
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,87021,90015:49
21,87021,91015:49
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
132 Leser
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Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 2 p.m. (GMT) to discuss the company's first quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.comand www.carnivalplc.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com,and www.seabourn.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA: Jody Venturoni, 1 469 797 6380; INVESTOR RELATIONS: Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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