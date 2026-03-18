Das Instrument 5RR CA7502321002 RADIAL RESEARCH CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument 5RR CA7502321002 RADIAL RESEARCH CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument M3B DE000A40ZWM7 PYRAMID AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument M3B DE000A40ZWM7 PYRAMID AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument 1P81 AU0000448102 EUROPEAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument 1P81 AU0000448102 EUROPEAN RESOURCES LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument F43 BE0003730448 QUEST FOR GROWTH PRICAF EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument F43 BE0003730448 QUEST FOR GROWTH PRICAF EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument 0A3 NL0015000RT3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument AWY0 AU0000317281 PERCHERON THERAPEUTICS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument AWY0 AU0000317281 PERCHERON THERAPEUTICS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026Das Instrument FJFC DE0007248700 AMPEGA RESPONSIBILITY FDS INVESTMENT FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.03.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.03.2026The instrument FJFC DE0007248700 AMPEGA RESPONSIBILITY FDS INVESTMENT FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.03.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.03.2026