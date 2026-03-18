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WKN: 869042 | ISIN: BMG507361001 | Ticker-Symbol: H4W
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 20:01
65,90 Euro
-0,15 % -0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,3067,9507:20
66,3567,0507:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN RESOURCES
EUROPEAN RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROPEAN RESOURCES LIMITED0,008-21,05 %
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LTD65,90-0,15 %
NEPI ROCKCASTLE NV7,2400,00 %
PERCHERON THERAPEUTICS LIMITED0,0020,00 %
PYRAMID AG0,740+3,05 %
QUEST FOR GROWTH PRICAF NV4,120-0,24 %
RADIAL RESEARCH CORP0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.