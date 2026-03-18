Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") announces that Kate-Lynn Genzel has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective March 26, 2026. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Genzel for her contributions during her tenure and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

The Company has commenced its search for a successor and expects to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer in due course.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android . Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com .

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Sentences containing words such as "believe," "aim", "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to the appointment of a successor Chief Financial Officer. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288913

Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.