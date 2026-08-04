Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Sheldon Levy has been appointed Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Corporate Secretary, effective August 4, 2026, succeeding Timothy J. Burgess, whose resignation was previously announced in the Company's July 14, 2026, news release.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Burgess for his leadership and contributions to Tokenwell during an important period in the Company's development.

Dr. Sheldon Levy is a healthcare executive who previously served as President and Medical Director of Riverfront Medical Services, one of Canada's largest privately owned medical assessment companies. He brings extensive executive leadership and operational experience to Tokenwell as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

"I would like to thank Tim for his dedication and contributions to Tokenwell," said Dr. Levy. "I look forward to working with our team and stakeholders as we pursue new opportunities to create long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Burgess commented, "it has been a privilege to lead Tokenwell. I wish Sheldon and the entire Tokenwell team continued success."

The Company also announces that, effective August 4, 2026, Kyle Nazareth of Branson Corporate Services has been appointed to provide Chief Financial Officer services, replacing Arif Shivji. Mr. Nazareth has over a decade of experience managing public companies, advising on capital markets transactions, and providing financial compliance services. As Chief Financial Officer of Toronto-based Branson Corporate Services, he provides strategic financial consulting and financial compliance services to public companies and brings finance and capital markets expertise to Tokenwell.

The Board thanks Mr. Shivji for his service and contributions to the Company and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a technology company focused on developing digital asset infrastructure and enterprise blockchain solutions. The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities that leverage its technology platform and public company structure to create long-term shareholder value.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307693

Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.