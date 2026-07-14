Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Timothy J. Burgess as Director, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Burgess's resignation will become effective on August 4, 2026, following a transition period intended to facilitate an orderly transfer of his responsibilities.

The Board thanks Mr. Burgess for his leadership, commitment and contributions to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

The Company will provide further updates regarding its executive leadership and governance as appropriate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TOKENWELL PLATFORMS INC.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.



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Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.