Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), for proceeds of up to $350,000.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per annum, calculated monthly and accrued, and are re-payable in cash on the date that is 12 months from the issue date (the "Maturity Date") or may, at any time on or before the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at the option of the Debentureholder, based on a 5-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) as of the conversion date, and subject to a minimum price of $0.05 (the "Conversion Price").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes.

The Offering has been approved by the board of directors of the Company and is expected to close on or before June 30, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Completion of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approval. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of the intended Offering and use of proceeds therefrom, the expected closing date of the Offering, and the payment of any finder's fees in connection with the Offering. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.