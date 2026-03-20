Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Participate in Two Industry Panels at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Defense and Space Infrastructure

Drones & Robotics are Transforming Industry, Compliance and Defense

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Applied Energetics (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in advanced directed-energy and ultrashort-pulse laser technologies, today announced that Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the following industry panel discussions at the 38th Annual Roth Conference being held March 22-24 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California:

Panel Details

Date: Tuesday, March 24, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Panel: Defense and Space Infrastructure, hosted by Roth Capital analyst Suji DeSilva

Webcast Registration: Defense and Space Infrastructure Panel

Date: Tuesday, March 24, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Panel: Drones & Robotics are Transforming Industry, Compliance and Defense, hosted by Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin

Webcast Registration: Drones & Robotics are Transforming Industry, Compliance and Defense

The Company will also conduct 1x1 meetings with investors on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24.

For more information about this conference and for registration information, please contact ROTH Capital Partners. Any investors interested in meeting with Applied Energetics' management at the conference should contact their representatives at ROTH.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a defense technology company, specializes in optical fiber-based ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies and applications for countering drones, ISR sensors, hypersonic weapons, and other applications. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high-intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-to-participate-in-two-industry-panels-at-the-38th-annual-r-1149998