Troubadour Resources Inc.: Troubadour Announces Withdrawal of Non-Brokered Private Placements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or, the "Company") (TSXV:TR)(OTC PINK:TROUF)(FSE:2QD0) (WKN: A3DBDE) announces that it has withdrawn its previously announced non-brokered private placements of units and flow-through units (collectively, the "Offerings"), as originally disclosed in its news releases dated February 18, 2026 .

The Company has elected not to proceed with the Offerings at this time.

The Company will continue to evaluate financing alternatives as it advances its business objectives.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTC Markets under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol 2QD0/WKN: A3DBDE.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director

For more information, please email Zachary Kotowych at zkotowych@gmail.com or call (437) 855 - 4540

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's evaluation of potential future financing alternatives and the advancement of its business objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks related to capital market conditions, the availability of financing, regulatory approvals, and general economic and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Troubadour Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troubadour-announces-withdrawal-of-non-brokered-private-placements-1151071