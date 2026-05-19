Troubadour Resources Inc.: Troubadour Resources Announces Strategic Exploration Shift to Amarillo Copper Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Troubadour Resources Inc. ("Troubadour", or the "Company") (TSXV:TR)(OTC PINK:TROUD), is pleased to announce a strategic reallocation of its exploration capital and technical focus from the Senneville project in Quebec to its 100%-owned Amarillo Copper Project located in the heart of the prolific southern British Columbia porphyry belt.

The Amarillo Project consists of 10 mineral claims encompassing over 6,200 hectares within a producing porphyry camp. It is situated just 10 kilometers south of the past-producing Brenda Mine, 35 kilometers east of Kodiak Copper's MPD project, and roughly 60 kilometers northeast of the Copper Mountain Mine.

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

Previous initial drilling campaigns at Amarillo (totaling 2,416 meters over 8 holes) confirmed the presence of a substantial, multi-phase alkalic porphyry system. Notably, peripheral drilling intersected extensive intervals of highly anomalous copper, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and gold. The strong geochemical relationship between copper and precious metals suggests a mineralizing system comparable to the Copper Mountain deposit rather than a pure molybdenum-copper Brenda type. Subsequent VTEM surveys have highlighted compelling targets, including the "Big Fir" anomaly, which points toward a buried, mineralized intrusive body that remains completely untested.

Troubadour is currently synthesizing historical geological mapping, soil geochemistry, and the VTEM data to refine targets across the expansive Trench Anomaly and the Big Fir target. The Company is formulating an aggressive, systematic exploration program designed to vector into the high-grade "heart" of the porphyry system. Further updates regarding exploration timelines and permitting will be provided in short order.

"We believe that the highest near-term value creation opportunity lies at Amarillo," said Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director of Troubadour Resources. "The copper market is experiencing unprecedented structural tightness, with prices holding firm amid surging demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, AI data centers, and global grid modernization. Supply deficits are projected to widen significantly through 2026 and beyond. Amarillo represents a compelling alkalic porphyry target in a Tier-1 jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where limited historical drilling has already demonstrated copper, molybdenum, gold, and tungsten mineralization. We are excited to mobilize field crews immediately and fast-track drill targeting."

As a result of the Company's decision to concentrate its resources and exploration efforts on Amarillo, the Company will not be moving forward with the Senneville project and will permit the option to lapse.

Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting:

Troubadour is also pleased to announce its election to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters. As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026. The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the Blanket Order's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and who is independent of the Company.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, on the OTC Market under the symbol TROUD, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO and Director

(437) 855-4540

zkotowych@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Troubadour Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troubadour-resources-announces-strategic-exploration-shift-to-amarillo-copper-por-1168105