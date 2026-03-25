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Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
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%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
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WKN: A0MSN1 | ISIN: DE000A0MSN11 | Ticker-Symbol: M7U
Xetra
25.03.26 | 09:48
12,650 Euro
+4,98 % +0,600
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
NYNOMIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYNOMIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,20012,55010:22
12,15012,50010:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NYNOMIC
NYNOMIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NYNOMIC AG12,650+4,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.