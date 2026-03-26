Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.
Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website www.golarlng.com and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.
March 26, 2026
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- GLNG 2025 Annual Report Form 20-F
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