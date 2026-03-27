In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) - up 134% at $7.48 Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) - up 64% at $5.28 Robin Energy Ltd. (RBNE) - up 23% at $2.62 Legence Corp. (LGN) - up 13% at $60.10 Unity Software Inc. (U) - up 13% at $19.38 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - up 13% at $6.30 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) - up 11% at $5.55 Argan, Inc. (AGX) - up 9% at $451.85 Greenland Energy Company Common Stock (GLND) - up 9% at $14.25 AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) - up 8% at $7.70

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Datacentrex, Inc. (DTCX) - down 28% at $2.21 EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) - down 20% at $6.70 Fitness Champs Holdings Limited (FCHL) - down 18% at $2.90 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - down 11% at $4.05 Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (ZBIO) - down 9% at $20.11 Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) - down 9% at $8.50 Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) - down 8% at $2.77 Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) - down 7% at $6.34 MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDW) - down 6% at $7.30 Upstream Bio, Inc. (UPB) - down 5% at $9.23

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX