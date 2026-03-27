RedChip Companies, Inc.: Zeo Energy and Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq:ZEO) and Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV:CHS)(OTCQB:CMHSF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ZEO: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/zeo_access

CMHSF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cmhsf_access

Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo Energy, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's vertically integrated clean energy platform spanning residential solar, commercial projects, and long-duration energy storage solutions. In the interview, Bridgewater explains how Zeo generates revenue through residential solar sales, financing, and services, while expanding into commercial-scale energy infrastructure to meet surging demand driven by AI data centers. He highlights the company's strategic acquisition of Heliogen, which adds advanced engineering capabilities and positions Zeo to deliver long-duration storage solutions using technologies such as molten salt and compressed CO2. Bridgewater also outlines Zeo's role in developing cost-competitive, scalable solar-plus-storage systems capable of providing reliable, 24/7 clean baseload power for hyperscale data center operators. He emphasizes the company's modular project design, strong pipeline of opportunities, and alignment with what is expected to be one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in U.S. history, driven by exponential growth in AI and energy demand.

Chris Cosgrove, President & CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's SaaS-based platform designed to automate healthcare and pension benefit administration for unions, self-funded employers, third-party administrators, and government entities. In the interview, Cosgrove explains how the company's fully integrated, modular technology platform addresses a highly fragmented market by streamlining the entire benefits lifecycle-from enrollment and eligibility to claims processing and pension management-within a single system. He highlights the company's Novas 360 platform, which can automate up to 85% of claims adjudication, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing accuracy for clients. Cosgrove also emphasizes the company's strategic positioning within the Taft-Hartley multi-employer union market, where regulatory complexity creates significant barriers to entry, as well as its dual-track growth strategy combining organic expansion with targeted acquisitions. He outlines a clear path to scaling recurring revenue, expanding contracted backlog, and achieving strong margins as demand grows for technology solutions supporting self-funded healthcare models.

ZEO and CMHSF are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq:ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zeo-energy-and-comprehensive-healthcare-systems-interviews-to-ai-1152620