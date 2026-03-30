Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces its participation at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2026 Virtual Conference.

Meredith Eades, President and CEO and Janet Miller, Geologist will participate virtually on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. ET. The webcast may be accessed via this link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9119942531358111575.

A confirmation email with instructions on how to join the webinar will be sent following registration. A playback of the webcast will be made available on the Company's website (www.eranovametals.com) 24 hours after the event.

About EraNova Metals Corp.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones.

EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

For further information on EraNova, visit the corporate website at www.eranovametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: EraNova Metals Inc.