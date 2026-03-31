Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been accepted into the Google for Startups Cloud Program, which provides early-stage companies with Google Cloud credits, technical resources, and developer support.

Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets, commented:

"Prospect Markets is excited to announce that we're now part of the Google for Startup Cloud Program, with access to Google Cloud credits and a wide range of other great benefits and resources. As we build technology designed for real-time sports prediction markets, scalable infrastructure plays an important role in supporting market creation, data processing, and user participation."

Access to scalable cloud infrastructure is an important component in building technology designed for real-time prediction markets. Through the program, Prospect Markets expects to leverage Google Cloud infrastructure to support the continued development and scaling of its sports-focused prediction market platform.

Prospect Markets is developing a platform that enables sports fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across a wide range of sporting events, transforming traditional sports viewing into a more interactive, data-driven experience.

As part of the Google for Startups Cloud Program, the Company receives Google Cloud credits along with access to technical training and developer resources designed to help startups build and scale applications using Google Cloud technologies.

Participation in the Google for Startups Cloud Program does not constitute an endorsement of Prospect Markets by Google. The program provides eligible startups with cloud credits and technical resources intended to support product development and growth.



About Prospect Markets:

Prospect Markets is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The company's platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, Prospect Markets generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

On behalf of the Company:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's participation in the Google for Startups Cloud Program, the development and scaling of the Company's platform, and the Company's strategic plans and initiatives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully develop and deploy its platform; regulatory developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from existing and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; technological risks including cybersecurity; the availability of financing; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290446

Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.