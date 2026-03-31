Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (SQL)



31-March-2026 / 15:43 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 31 March 2026

Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (SQL)

Edison issues report on Matador Secondary Private Equity (BX: SQL)

Matador Secondary Private Equity's fx-adjusted net profit reached CHF1.9m, translating into an FY25 book value (equity) total return (TR) of 3.2% at constant currency (or -9.1% including currency changes, mostly due to the weakening of the US dollar), bringing Matador's five-year return to 8.6% per year. This needs to be considered in the context of the macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds last year. The most notable was the US tariff turmoil in H125, which dampened activity across global private equity markets. Matador's distributions reached 9.6% of opening value of its funds portfolio. Matador trades at a 4% premium to its end-2025 book value per share of CHF3.67.

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