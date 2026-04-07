Company statements in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicate it will seek an arrangement between itself and creditors that may allow it to survive "as a going concern." USA In a recent Form 6-K filing posted to its corporate website, solar cell and module manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. revealed it has applied to be placed under judicial management in its home country of Singapore. In the filing, the company detailed the efforts it has engaged in over the past two years to overcome challenges stemming from the continued detention of its modules by U.S. ...

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